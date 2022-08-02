The alleged incident occurred in Rollason Way, Brentwood - Credit: Google

A 28-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH), criminal damage and assault following an alleged incident in Brentwood.

Emergency services were called to a home in Rollason Way at around 7.25am on July 28, due to reports of a man injured in the street.

A man was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH) and assault of an emergency worker.

Kieran Gipson, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with Section 18 GBH, criminal damage and assault.

He has been granted bail and is due to appear in Basildon Combined Court on August 26.