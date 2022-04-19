News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Plea date set for man charged with Brentwood murder

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:29 PM April 19, 2022
Photograph of a crime scene police line.

A man has been charged with murder following a death in Brentwood - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The man charged with murdering Lee Murrell in Brentwood will enter a plea to the charge in July. 

Shortly after 1.10pm on April 5, Essex Police officers were called to concerns for the welfare of a man in Warley Hill.

When police arrived they found the 29-year-old - since identified as Mr Murrell - had died.

His death was treated as unexplained, and an investigation was subsequently launched.

Jevegenijs Lapkovskis, 36, also of Warley Hill, was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder.

Lapkovskis has since been charged with murder and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on April 9, before attending a preliminary hearing at Basildon Crown Court on April 12.

He has not yet entered any pleas and remains in custody.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub up for sale with ‘residential development potential’ advertised
  2. 2 Father and son jailed for 'ruthless' Iceland car park murder
  3. 3 'Disorderly' Rise Park school club 'does not meet' Ofsted standards again
  1. 4 12 months in, Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre on the ongoing importance of community and exercise post-lockdowns
  2. 5 Former EastEnders actress admits racially aggravated harassment and assault
  3. 6 Man arrested after rape reported in Romford
  4. 7 Wanted: Man with links to Romford and Hornchurch
  5. 8 Takeaway Brick Lane Bagel Co set to open in Upminster
  6. 9 New petition demands 100-year-olds get automatic Blue Badges
  7. 10 In photos: Look back at 100 years of family on Upminster farm before eviction

The 36-year-old is next due to appear at the same court on July 25 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

In a statement, Mr Murrell's family said: “Our hearts are broken. Lee is, and always will be, a much-loved son and brother. 

“He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon.

“While we try to come to terms with our sudden and devastating loss, the family asks for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

Essex Police
London Live News
Basildon Crown Court
Brentwood News
Essex
East London News

Don't Miss

The King Harold pub

Pubs

Bid to demolish and replace pub linked to Harvey Tyrrell tragedy

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Hilldene Kebabs

Decades-old food van issued incorrect fine while parked in usual spot

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The purchase of The Brewery in Romford was announced earlier in the year, for a total of £162m

The Brewery’s new owner on how it will ‘enhance’ the Romford shopping site 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Man dies in Hacton Lane, Hornchurch, Upminster crash - other driver arrested

Update in Romford rape investigation

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon