A man has been charged with murder following a death in Brentwood - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The man charged with murdering Lee Murrell in Brentwood will enter a plea to the charge in July.

Shortly after 1.10pm on April 5, Essex Police officers were called to concerns for the welfare of a man in Warley Hill.

When police arrived they found the 29-year-old - since identified as Mr Murrell - had died.

His death was treated as unexplained, and an investigation was subsequently launched.

Jevegenijs Lapkovskis, 36, also of Warley Hill, was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder.

Lapkovskis has since been charged with murder and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on April 9, before attending a preliminary hearing at Basildon Crown Court on April 12.

He has not yet entered any pleas and remains in custody.

The 36-year-old is next due to appear at the same court on July 25 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

In a statement, Mr Murrell's family said: “Our hearts are broken. Lee is, and always will be, a much-loved son and brother.

“He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon.

“While we try to come to terms with our sudden and devastating loss, the family asks for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”