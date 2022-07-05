News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Man arrested after allegedly begging while armed with hammer

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:29 PM July 5, 2022
Corbets Tay Road in Upminster 

Police were informed that a man in possession of a hammer was going into local shops in Corbets Tey Road - Credit: Google

A man allegedly seen begging in Upminster while armed with a hammer was arrested by police over the weekend.

On Sunday - July 3 - a concerned member of the public informed police that a man in possession of a hammer was going into local shops in Corbets Tey Road and "making threats to people whilst begging for money".

When officers turned up at the scene, the suspect ran away. 

According to Scotland Yard, after a short foot chase and with the help of a local off duty officer, a 31-year-old man was detained and arrested on suspicion of affray. 

There were no reports of any injuries.

The man has been bailed pending further enquiries.

