Man arrested in east London for terrorist offences
Published: 2:09 PM February 25, 2021
Counter-terrorism police arrested a man at his home in east London this morning (February 25).
The 38-year-old is suspected of publishing and distributing "terrorist materials", according to the Metropolitan Police, who carried out the arrest.
His address is now being searched.
A Met spokesperson said:The arrest was made under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.
"He was taken to a south London police station where he remains at this time.
"Searches of the address are ongoing."
