Man arrested in east London for terrorist offences

Tom Ambrose

Published: 2:09 PM February 25, 2021   
Four men aged between 23 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of facilitating immigration following a r

Counter-terrorism police arrested a man at his home in east London this morning (February 25).

The 38-year-old is suspected of publishing and distributing "terrorist materials", according to the Metropolitan Police, who carried out the arrest.

His address is now being searched.

A Met spokesperson said:The arrest was made under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

"He was taken to a south London police station where he remains at this time.

"Searches of the address are ongoing."

