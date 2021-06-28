News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car park stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:55 PM June 28, 2021   
Hornchurch stabbing

A woman is in hospital after being stabbed today - June 28 - in a car park in Hornchurch. A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. - Credit: MPS

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Hornchurch.

Police were called just after 4.10pm today - June 28 - to reports of a stabbing at the Sainsbury's car park in Billet Lane.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a woman, believed to be 18, was found with knife injuries.

She was taken to hospital; officers are awaiting an update on her condition.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 4.11pm today (June 28) to reports of a stabbing on High Street, Hornchurch.

You may also want to watch:

"We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance. 

"A woman was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital as a priority."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car park stabbing
  2. 2 Disruptions to your journey by car and train in Romford and beyond
  3. 3 Man pronounced dead at Gidea Park station
  1. 4 Pictures: Havering flash floods as clean-up gets under way
  2. 5 Severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking
  3. 6 Smoke and 'loud bang' alerts resident to Hornchurch house blaze
  4. 7 New traffic measure in Hornchurch slammed as 'a complete joke'
  5. 8 Council apologises after car caught up in floods receives parking ticket
  6. 9 Warning to avoid Elephant and Castle as fire rages at railway arches
  7. 10 Gross misconduct proven after three east area officers fail to arrest thief

A 27- year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

A crime scene remains in place as officers continue their investigation.

Knife Crime
Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

 Kamrul Hoque from Kushi in Gidea Park was the overall runner-up for the award. 

Romford head chef recognised as 'best in region' with award

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Plans to redevelop prominent Romford building given green light

Planning and Development

Market Place development plans given go-ahead

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Marshalls Park Academy flood

Flooding | Video

Water company apologises for 'serious' flood which causes school closure

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Romford Ambulance Station

London Ambulance Service

Ambulance stations to close and be replaced by single centre, LAS reveals

Victoria Munro, LDRS

Logo Icon