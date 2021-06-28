Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car park stabbing
- Credit: MPS
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Hornchurch.
Police were called just after 4.10pm today - June 28 - to reports of a stabbing at the Sainsbury's car park in Billet Lane.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a woman, believed to be 18, was found with knife injuries.
She was taken to hospital; officers are awaiting an update on her condition.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 4.11pm today (June 28) to reports of a stabbing on High Street, Hornchurch.
You may also want to watch:
"We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.
"A woman was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital as a priority."
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car park stabbing
- 2 Disruptions to your journey by car and train in Romford and beyond
- 3 Man pronounced dead at Gidea Park station
- 4 Pictures: Havering flash floods as clean-up gets under way
- 5 Severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking
- 6 Smoke and 'loud bang' alerts resident to Hornchurch house blaze
- 7 New traffic measure in Hornchurch slammed as 'a complete joke'
- 8 Council apologises after car caught up in floods receives parking ticket
- 9 Warning to avoid Elephant and Castle as fire rages at railway arches
- 10 Gross misconduct proven after three east area officers fail to arrest thief
A 27- year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.
A crime scene remains in place as officers continue their investigation.