Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car park stabbing

Published: 5:55 PM June 28, 2021

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Hornchurch.

Police were called just after 4.10pm today - June 28 - to reports of a stabbing at the Sainsbury's car park in Billet Lane.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a woman, believed to be 18, was found with knife injuries.

She was taken to hospital; officers are awaiting an update on her condition.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 4.11pm today (June 28) to reports of a stabbing on High Street, Hornchurch.

"We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"A woman was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital as a priority."

A 27- year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

A crime scene remains in place as officers continue their investigation.