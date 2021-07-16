Man admits causing Harold Wood crash deaths by dangerous driving
Emily Pennink, PA
- Credit: PA
A man has admitted killing two people by dangerous driving in an eight-car collision in Harold Wood.
Paul Ballard, 39, of Theydon Bois, pleaded guilty to the two charges via video link to the Old Bailey on Wednesday (July 14).
Upminster woman Eileen Haskell, 64, and Richard Trezise, 48, died after the collision, which involved Ballard's Volkswagen Golf, in Squirrels Heath Road on February 20 last year.
Emergency services had been called to the scene shortly after 1.15pm.
London Fire Brigade had to cut a number of people free from their cars and six patients were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Ballard denied two charges of causing death by driving while uninsured.
He entered his pleas by video link from Belmarsh prison.
Prosecutor Edward Franklin said the guilty pleas were acceptable to the Crown and asked for the outstanding charges to lie on court file.
Rhys Rosser, defending, asked for seven days to finalise a basis of plea.
Ballard spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth before entering his pleas.
Judge Richard Marks QC adjourned sentencing until August 11.