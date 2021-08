Published: 4:50 PM August 3, 2021

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hornchurch - Credit: MPS

A male has been left with non-life-threatening injuries following reports of a stabbing in Hornchurch Road, Hornchurch.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at approximately 1.21pm today (August 3).

Officers and LAS attended and found a male with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.