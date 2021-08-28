News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Male arrested after reported threats of acid attack in Hornchurch

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:56 PM August 28, 2021   
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Three men alleged threatened to throw acid in Hornchurch - Credit: PA WIRE

A male has been arrested in Hornchurch after a group of three males allegedly threatened to throw acid.

Police said they were called at approximately 2am yesterday (August 27) to the High Street, Hornchurch after a male was threatened to have acid thrown over him.

The group fled the scene and a man was later arrested nearby.

A bottle was later recovered, but at present it is not known what the substance was.

Police say the victim suffered no injuries.

You may also want to watch:

Investigations into the incident continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, ref CAD 480/27.

Most Read

  1. 1 Queen's Hospital birth centre to close temporarily for critical care unit build
  2. 2 CCTV appeal after teenage couple targeted in violent robbery on train
  3. 3 Decades-old Romford bus route 575 ‘reluctantly’ withdrawn
  1. 4 Hornchurch Tigers Junior FC nominated for London Sport Awards
  2. 5 Havering Council denies using public resources to promote Tory candidates
  3. 6 Male arrested after reported threats of acid attack in Hornchurch
  4. 7 Plans to house asylum seekers at Hornchurch hotel shelved for second time
  5. 8 Plans for paid parking in Bryant Avenue set for public consultation
  6. 9 West Ham submits fresh proposal to build new training building
  7. 10 Appeal after £9,000 racing bike stolen from train
Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gallows Corner development opposition

Planning and Development

Group opposing development of Gallows Corner Tesco nears 1,200 members

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Tandoori Lounge

Food and Drink

Hornchurch's Tandoori Lounge shortlisted for Asian Restaurant Award

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Christine Walker and Stephen Walker

Housing

Concerns raised after Collier Row Green Belt land listed for sale

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR7: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITV Hub new episodes are available the

TV

Romford's Millie Court wins Love Island

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon