Male arrested after reported threats of acid attack in Hornchurch

Published: 7:56 PM August 28, 2021

Three men alleged threatened to throw acid in Hornchurch - Credit: PA WIRE

A male has been arrested in Hornchurch after a group of three males allegedly threatened to throw acid.

Police said they were called at approximately 2am yesterday (August 27) to the High Street, Hornchurch after a male was threatened to have acid thrown over him.

The group fled the scene and a man was later arrested nearby.

A bottle was later recovered, but at present it is not known what the substance was.

Police say the victim suffered no injuries.

Investigations into the incident continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, ref CAD 480/27.