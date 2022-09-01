News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man arrested after police pursuit leads to crash on M11

Ben Lynch

Published: 5:53 PM September 1, 2022
The collision occurred as the car was coming onto junction six, off the M25

The collision occurred as the car was coming onto junction six, off the M25 - Credit: Essex Roads Policing

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after police pursued an allegedly stolen car on the M25 – before it crashed on the M11. 

The collision on the M11 occurred near junction six off of the M25, with the Essex Roads Policing Twitter account alleging the pursuit started in Brentwood.

A man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A man from Stapleford Abbotts has been arrested on suspicion of failure to stop, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving. 

An Essex Police spokesperson confirmed the vehicle was recovered from the roadside in the early hours today (September 1), with the pursuit taking place on August 31. 

They added that enquiries remain ongoing with the Met Police, which was also approached for comment. 

