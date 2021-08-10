News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Lee Balkwell death: Father's joy after judicial review approved

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:34 PM August 10, 2021   
Les Balkwell.

Les Balkwell. - Credit: Archant

The father of a man who was found dead at a farm in Upminster almost 20 years ago “broke down” after a judicial review relating to the case was approved.  

The decision by Lord Justice Dove allows review proceedings against Essex Police to ask for a murder investigation by an independent force. 

Lee Balkwell, 33, was found in a cement mixer at Baldwins Farm, Dennises Lane in 2002 and Essex Police deemed the death to have been an industrial accident.

The Balkwell family was awarded £40,000 in damages after the force accepted liability in 2016 for a series of flaws in the investigation of Lee's death.

An Independent Police Complaints Commission report also concluded that eight senior officers made 26 errors during the investigation.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police formally closed its investigation in 2018 and the Recorder reported in August 2019 that Lee's father Les was crowdfunding to launch a legal challenge against the force's decision.

Les, 74, who has been campaigning for a homicide investigation to take place, said: “It’s been a hard fight to even get through to this stage.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Hornchurch dad surprised with £70k prize
  2. 2 Brigade issues white goods safety warning after Romford house fire
  3. 3 Harold Hill vicar shares his motto as he retires after 19 years service
  1. 4 Former Collier Row schoolboy Rhys Stephenson joins Strictly line-up
  2. 5 In pictures: Hornchurch FC's open-top bus parade to celebrate Wembley win
  3. 6 A Level results 2021: Pupils at Sacred Heart of Mary in Upminster celebrate grades
  4. 7 Kushi restaurant chain shortlisted for national awards
  5. 8 Plans submitted to install 5G mast in Cranham
  6. 9 Love Letters review: A fabulous tribute to Essex's finest artists
  7. 10 Nurse 'over the moon' after crime novels book deal

“I've got wind in my sails but know to keep my eye on the ball as there have been so many ups and downs.  

“I’m high but keeping my feet on the ground. While there’s breath in me I won’t give up.”  

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “The death of Lee Balkwell remains classed by Essex Police as an unsolved homicide as a result of his father’s belief he was murdered.  

“Due to ongoing legal proceedings calling for a judicial review, it would be inappropriate to comment further.” 

The claim for a new judicial review was submitted on July 25, 2018 and accepted on July 26, 2021.  

Les found out that Lord Justice Dove had authorised the judicial review on the evening of July 29.  

On receiving the letter, he said: “Getting that letter through the door I couldn’t be spoken to. I broke down."

Les hopes that the review will bring evidence forward to help find whoever is responsible for Lee's death.

Courts
Essex Police
Upminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alby Tebbutt and his unauthorised development

Planning and Development | Special Report

Ex-councillor ordered to undo unauthorised green belt building works

Charles Thomson

person
Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

Metropolitan Police | Updated

Teenager injured after Hornchurch stabbing

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Travel across Romford and Havering

Travel

Road and rail disruptions to watch out for next week

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Police were at the scene in Tennyson Road for much of Sunday.

Metropolitan Police

Rainham robbery: Boy, 14, suffers slash injury

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon