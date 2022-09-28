News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man admits murdering Lee Murrell in Brentwood

Ben Lynch

Published: 10:10 AM September 28, 2022
Jevgenijs Lapkovskis of Warley Hill, Brentwood, submitted a guilty plea at Basildon Crown Court on September 27

A 36-year-old man has admitted to the murder of Lee Murrell in Brentwood. 

Mr Murrell, 29, was found injured inside an address in Warley Hill at around 1.10pm on Tuesday, April 5 this year, and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Following work by specialist detectives, Jevgenijs Lapkovskis, of Warley Hill, Brentwood, was arrested and charged with Lee’s murder. 

He initially denied the charge, but then submitted a guilty plea at Basildon Crown Court on September 27.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on October 7. 

Lee Murrell was was pronounced dead after being found injured at an address in Warley Hill in April

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Antony Alcock said: “My thoughts are with Lee’s family who had described him as a ‘much-loved son and brother’. 

“No conviction will ever bring him back but I hope today’s result will help them move forward. 

“Jevgenijs Lapkovskis had denied Lee’s murder but such was the weight of evidence against that we had compiled during our thorough investigation, he’s had no choice but to admit what he has done. 

“He now faces a life sentence and a significant amount of time in prison.” 

