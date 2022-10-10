Jevgenijs Lapkovskis of Warley Hill, Brentwood, was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on October 7 - Credit: Essex Police

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Lee Murrell in Brentwood.

Jevgenjis Lapkovskis, of Warley Hill, Brentwood, was handed the sentence with a minimum of 14 years at Basildon Crown Court on October 7, after submitting a guilty plea at the same court on September 27.

He had initially denied the charge, but later changed his plea to guilty.

Mr Murrell, 29, was found injured inside an address in Warley Hill at around 1.10pm on April 5 earlier this year and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were alerted to the incident through colleagues in Garda Siochana, the national police service of Ireland.

Earlier that morning, Lapkovskis had called family in the Republic of Ireland to tell them he had violently assaulted Mr Murrell using a bottle and he did not know what to do.

Soon after, a member of Lapkovskis’ family attended a police station in Ireland to report the incident.

Lapkovskis was arrested and charged with Mr Murrell’s murder following work by specialist detectives.

Lee Murrell was was pronounced dead after being found injured at an address in Warley Hill in April - Credit: Essex Police

In a statement, Mr Murrell’s family said: “Today we finally have justice for Lee.

“After six gruelling months of waiting to see if we would have to endure an emotional and exhausting trial and waiting to find out why Lee’s life was taken needlessly and tragically, we didn’t get all the answers we wanted and perhaps we never will."

They thanked Essex Police, the justice system and support services "who all worked so hard for Lee with sheer determination and dedication".

“Without their efforts. I fear that an extremely dangerous individual would be free to walk the streets.

“Thank you for giving us time to grieve while we try and re-build our lives.”

Det Ch Insp Ant Alcock, who led the investigation, said: “Lapkovskis used different deadly weapons in his attack on Lee and, very sadly, he was fatally wounded.

“Lapkovskis did initially attempt to claim that his actions were in self-defence. They were not. He knowingly carried out a sustained assault on Lee, a man who trusted Lapkovskis as a friend, which ultimately led to Lee losing his life.

“Thankfully, the evidence we were able to piece together left Lapkovskis with no choice but to admit his guilt.

“That, at the very least, has spared Lee’s family having to sit through a traumatic trial and today he has been sentenced to an appropriate time in prison for his actions.”