Who was jailed in east London in September?

Published: 4:09 PM October 1, 2021

Christopher Lawrence of Chigwell, Alexandra Cardona of Tower Hamlets and Afzul Miah of East Ham were jailed in September. - Credit: Essex Police / Met Police / Met Police

Here’s our round-up of some of the offenders from across east London who were jailed in September.

Farhan Akoo

Farhan Akoo - Credit: City of London Police

Cranbrook man Farhan Akoo, who kidnapped and raped a woman, has been jailed for more than six years.

The 30-year-old of Worcester Gardens, described as an “opportunistic predator” by police, kidnapped the victim from her friends before sexually assaulting her on an unlit dead-end road.

Akoo stole the victim’s phone to stop her using it to access help before the assault on November 25, 2018.

At Inner London Crown Court on September 3, Akoo was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for rape, kidnap, kidnap with intent to commit sexual offences and three counts of sexual assault by penetration.

You may also want to watch:

Christopher Lawrence

Christopher Lawrence has been jailed for three years after admitting a number of child sex offences. - Credit: Essex Police

The 30-year-old of Limes Avenue, Chigwell was jailed for three years after admitting multiple counts of child sex offences.

Lawrence posed as a teen on social media, using a fake name and stock images, to make sexual comments to children aged between 11 and 15.

After seizing his mobile phone and iPad, officers discovered 23 separate conversations and more than 20 indecent images of children.

When interviewed, Lawrence admitted engaging in sexual conversations with people he knew were children while high on cocaine, but denied having a sexual interest in children.

He was sentenced and put on the sex offenders’ register for life at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 6.

Georgis Kefeyalew

Georgis Kefeyalew, 45, of Silvertown will spend six years behind bars for drugs supply offences. - Credit: Met Police

This drug dealer from Silvertown was jailed after police seized cannabis, heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated total street value of £750,000.

Newham officers seized the drugs and £39,000 in cash and arrested Kefeyalew while executing a warrant on March 30.

Kefeyalew was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 8 for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis), two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) and possession of criminal property.

The 45-year-old - whose specific address was not released by police - was given six years in prison, reduced from nine years due to a guilty plea.

Afzul Miah

Afzul Miah, 42, of Victoria Avenue, East Ham was jailed for 10 years. - Credit: Met Police

This "sadistically cruel" East Ham man was jailed for 10 years for raping and assaulting a woman.

Miah, 42, of Victoria Avenue, was convicted of rape, grievous bodily harm (GBH), three counts of actual bodily harm and two counts of common assault.

The court heard that Miah assaulted the victim with a knife on March 4 last year, causing a cut to her hand which required hospital treatment.

Between March 8 and 11, Miah seriously assaulted, sexually assaulted and raped the victim.

At Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 9, he was jailed, issued with a restraining order and placed on the sex offenders register.

Anton Welio and Stephanie Smillie

Anton Welio and Stephanie Smillie, both 34 and of Philpot Street in Stepney, were each jailed for five years for a string of cashpoint robberies. - Credit: Met Police

This pair from Stepney were each jailed for five years after a string of cashpoint robberies of pensioners in east London.

Anton Welio approached the victims and grabbed the cash as it came out of the machines while his accomplice Stephanie Smillie kept lookout.

The 34-year-olds of Philpot Street targeted elderly people withdrawing money from cash machines outside banks in Stratford, Whitechapel, Forest Gate and Plaistow.

The biggest hit was a £500 robbery in Whitechapel at the cashpoint outside Lloyd's Bank in Commercial Road.

Welio admitted 13 robberies and Stephanie Smillie admitted 11, with both pleading guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 10.

Alexandra Cardona

Alexandra Cardona, 39, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court after pleading guilty to attempted rape. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Tower Hamlets man Alexandra Cardona was jailed for attempting to rape another man.

The 39-year-old was sentenced to five years and three months in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 16.

Cardona, who was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life, pleaded guilty to attempted rape at the same court three days earlier.

The court heard how on January 25, Cardona attempted to force his victim to perform sexual acts. The victim managed to escape and call the police, who found Cardona naked and intoxicated at the scene.

Mohammad Jalloh

Mohammad Jalloh, 19, from Watt Street in Wapping. - Credit: Met Police

Mohammad Jalloh of Wapping was one of four men jailed for life for the murder of 24-year-old NHS worker David Gomoh.

David was left to die after being stabbed nine times as he walked down Freemasons Road in Canning Town on April 26 last year.

Jalloh, 19, from Watt Street in Wapping and 23-year-old Vagnei Colubali from Enfield will each serve at least 27 years for David’s murder.

David Ture, 19, from Bloomsbury Street in Holborn was jailed for at least 26 years, and Alex Melaku, 18, from Telford in Shropshire, was given a minimum of 21 years.

The sentences were handed out at the Old Bailey on September 17 after the four were found guilty by a jury on August 11.

Paul Williams

The former bank employee from Dagenham was jailed for four years for committing £731,555 of fraud.

Paul Williams, 38, of Goresbrook Road, was found to have abused his former position at a bank in Kensington to access customers’ accounts between June and August 2016.

Williams was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on September 23, 2021.

UK Finance says all victims were fully refunded.

A custody image of Williams was not released by police.