Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Illegal car meet in Rainham sees 49 fined for Covid breaches

Tom Ambrose

Published: 4:04 PM January 17, 2021   
Almost 50 people were fined over the illegal car meet

Almost 50 people were fined over the illegal car meet - Credit: MPS

An illegal car race meeting in Rainham saw police hand out 49 people for breaching Covid restrictions last night.

Officers shut down the meet after they were called to Ferry Lane at 11.46pm to reports that around 50 vehicles had gathered.

The group were spotted speeding around a roundabout and mixing with other drivers with no social distancing.

The moment officers arrived at the scene was captured in the tweet below.

East Area BCU Commander Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman said: "It is unacceptable that people are still breaking the rules at a time when there is so much pressure on the NHS.

"It is more important than ever before that people follow the regulations.

"The restrictions are clear enough and there is no excuse for this sort of selfish behaviour that puts lives at risk and causes a nuisance for nearby residents who are doing the right thing by staying at home.

"We understand that this is a very difficult time for everyone but our top priority as police officers is keeping people safe.

"If that means moving quicker to enforcement action for more wilful breaches, then we will do."

