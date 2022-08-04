Ilford man charged with possession of knife after Romford nightclub search
Published: 2:48 PM August 4, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A man has been charged with possession of a bladed article after the bouncers at a Romford nightclub reportedly found a knife.
Security personnel at a South Street club reportedly found a knife during a search of a person last Saturday (July 30), and called the police.
Mihail Loghin, 23, of Vernon Road in Ilford, was charged with possession of a bladed article on July 30.
He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on August 15.