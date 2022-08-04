Ilford man charged with possession of knife after Romford nightclub search

Mihail Loghin, of Vernon Road in Ilford, was charged on July 30 with possession of a bladed article - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with possession of a bladed article after the bouncers at a Romford nightclub reportedly found a knife.

Security personnel at a South Street club reportedly found a knife during a search of a person last Saturday (July 30), and called the police.

Mihail Loghin, 23, of Vernon Road in Ilford, was charged with possession of a bladed article on July 30.

He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on August 15.



