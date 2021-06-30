News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder

Hornchurch stabbing victim in 'serious' but not life-threatening condition

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:31 AM June 30, 2021   
A Hornchurch stabbing victim is in a "serious" condition

The victim of a stabbing in Hornchurch is in a "serious" but no longer life-threatening condition, according to police.

The 28-year-old woman suffered knife wounds on Monday (June 28) and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

Officers were called just after 4.10pm to reports of a stabbing at the Sainsbury's car park in Billet Lane.  

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at an east London station.  

Det Insp Umer Iqbal, of the East Area Basic Command Unit, said the police are keen to hear from witnesses.

The officer added: “This incident took place in a car park at a busy time of day and I am confident that there are people we haven’t yet spoken to who will have seen what happened."

  


