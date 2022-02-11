Arson probe into Hornchurch shed fire, police confirm

Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters were called to reports of a shed alight in Craigdale Road, Hornchurch, on January 23. - Credit: Jane Keane

A gate is set to be installed to protect owners' properties following a shed fire in Hornchurch which is being investigated as arson.

On January 22, just after midnight, London Fire Brigade attended the fire in Craigdale Road which took almost an hour to control.

A LFB spokesperson said the its 999 control room received 12 calls to the “very visible fire”.

The Met, who also attended, said: “The incident is being investigated as arson.”

There were no injuries or arrests made, but enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Havering Council’s cabinet member for community safety, Councillor Ciaran White, said: “Havering Council is committed to working with communities and the police to tackle issues of concern and help drive down antisocial behaviour.

“We will work with the Craigdale Road residents and businesses to help them with their request to install a gate on the private land running behind their properties.”

Antisocial behaviour can be reported here: https://www.havering.gov.uk/info/20096/community/643/anti-social_behaviour_in_our_community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7995/22Jan.