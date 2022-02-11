News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Arson probe into Hornchurch shed fire, police confirm

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:00 AM February 11, 2022
Arson attack

Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters were called to reports of a shed alight in Craigdale Road, Hornchurch, on January 23. - Credit: Jane Keane

A gate is set to be installed to protect owners' properties following a shed fire in Hornchurch which is being investigated as arson.  

On January 22, just after midnight, London Fire Brigade attended the fire in Craigdale Road which took almost an hour to control.  

A LFB spokesperson said the its 999 control room received 12 calls to the “very visible fire”. 

The Met, who also attended, said: “The incident is being investigated as arson.” 

There were no injuries or arrests made, but enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.  

Havering Council’s cabinet member for community safety, Councillor Ciaran White, said: “Havering Council is committed to working with communities and the police to tackle issues of concern and help drive down antisocial behaviour. 

“We will work with the Craigdale Road residents and businesses to help them with their request to install a gate on the private land running behind their properties.” 

Antisocial behaviour can be reported here: https://www.havering.gov.uk/info/20096/community/643/anti-social_behaviour_in_our_community.

Most Read

  1. 1 Inside £2.8m Upminster country estate with paddocks and 'dog room'
  2. 2 'Inspired by a Shoreditch vibe': Hornchurch restaurant reopens for brunch
  3. 3 Revealed: What you could rent for £1.5k in east London
  1. 4 Grand designs: £4m country estate on sale in Brentwood
  2. 5 Housing repair firm loses Havering contract after months of 'poor performance'
  3. 6 Upminster businesses prepare for busy Valentine's Day celebrations
  4. 7 Entrepreneurs to pitch 'brain boosting' coffee on Dragons' Den
  5. 8 New Rainham sixth form college gets green light
  6. 9 Footpath in Romford fixed after 'safety concerns'
  7. 10 Cressida Dick resigns after string of scandals under her leadership

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7995/22Jan. 

Hornchurch News

Don't Miss

Lesley Rogers (right), died aged 46. Pictured here with husband Dan.

Obituary

Tribute to Collier Row mother who could 'light up a room'

Daniel Gayne

person
Illegal parking in Crow Lane

Havering Council

Council plots new measures to block illegal parking in a Romford road

Charles Thomson

person
The Funeral of Isla Caton at South Essex Crematorium in Havering. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Hundreds say goodbye to Isla Caton at Upminster funeral

Daniel Gayne

person
Maidstone Crown Court

London Live News

Ten charged with eight accused of murder and manslaughter after stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon