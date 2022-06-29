News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

'Increased demand' to blame for overflowing Hornchurch bins, supermarket says

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 AM June 29, 2022
Fly-tipped waste dumped outside of recycling bins at Sainsbury's in Hornchurch - Credit: Claudia Pennycook

Recycling bins at a Hornchurch supermarket have overflowed due to “increased demand”.  

That is what a Sainsbury’s spokesperson has said when asked why its Hornchurch recycling bins have been fly-tipped with heaps of waste surrounding them.  

The recycling facilities at Sainsbury's in Hornchurch - Credit: Claudia Pennycook

They said: "We’re experiencing increased demand for the recycling service at our Hornchurch superstore and additional collections have been arranged to help clear the site this week.” 

Waste management company Biffa said it works “closely with Sainsbury’s to ensure the site is regularly serviced and kept as clean and tidy as possible”.  

Sainsbury's said it is "experiencing increased demand for the recycling service" at its Hornchurch store - Credit: Claudia Pennycook

A Biffa spokesperson added: “It is an extremely busy recycling centre, and sometimes excess waste can build up in between scheduled visits.  

“If the build-up of waste is excessive, we have a special reactive team who can pay an extra visit and clear the area as soon as it's reported to us. 

"We serviced the area on Friday and again on Monday and will monitor the site over the coming weeks for any recurring issues." 

The fly-tipped site will now be monitored by Biffa - Credit: Claudia Pennycook


