The man entered his plea at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 22 - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

A man charged with attempted murder has pleaded not guilty following a stabbing at a pub in Hornchurch.

Police were called to the pub on July 23 to reports that a 23-year-old man had been stabbed.

He was taken to an east London hospital with wounds that were assessed as not life-threatening.

Phillip Kemps, 29, of Redbridge, was charged with attempted murder on Tuesday, July 26, at Barkingside Magistrate’s Court.

He pleaded not guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 22, and was remanded in custody to next attend the same court on January 9, 2023.

Police said they are aware of a video of the incident has been shared on social media, and have reminded the public that nothing should be posted or published which could risk prejudicing future court proceedings.