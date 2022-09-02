News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Man pleads not guilty to Hornchurch pub stabbing, with next court date set

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:56 PM September 2, 2022
Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The man entered his plea at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 22 - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

A man charged with attempted murder has pleaded not guilty following a stabbing at a pub in Hornchurch. 

Police were called to the pub on July 23 to reports that a 23-year-old man had been stabbed. 

He was taken to an east London hospital with wounds that were assessed as not life-threatening. 

Phillip Kemps, 29, of Redbridge, was charged with attempted murder on Tuesday, July 26, at Barkingside Magistrate’s Court

He pleaded not guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 22, and was remanded in custody to next attend the same court on January 9, 2023. 

Police said they are aware of a video of the incident has been shared on social media, and have reminded the public that nothing should be posted or published which could risk prejudicing future court proceedings.

Knife Crime
Hornchurch News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Lime Academy Forest Approach, Settle Road, Romford

Havering Council

More schools to be trialled in new streets scheme from September

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital, Romford

NHS

Young woman's tragic death exposes 'unacceptable' record-keeping at trust

Charles Thomson

person
Sophia Yuferev and NELFT's HQ

Mental Health | Special Report

Mother 'shocked' as trust praised by CQC despite failures heard at inquests

Charles Thomson

person
Met Police Stock Image

UK Government

Met Police extends bail again for Conservative MP accused of rape

Charles Thomson

person