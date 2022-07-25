Police were made aware of the stabbing in Hornchurch in the early hours of Saturday, July 23 - Credit: MPS

A 29-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing at a pub in Hornchurch over the weekend.

Police were made aware of the stabbing of a 23-year-old man at a pub on the High Street at 12:06am on July 23.

The London Ambulance Service was called and provided first aid to the man, who had suffered a number of stab wounds.

He was taken to an east London hospital, where his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on July 25, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and remains in custody.

Det Sgt Simon Williams, from the policing team in Havering, said: "This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the many members of the public who got in touch to assist with our enquiries.

"I am aware that footage of the incident has been posted on social media and I would ask the public to now stop sharing the video out of respect of the victim and to avoid prejudicing any future court proceedings.”

Investigations are ongoing, and detectives ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 36/23Jul.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.