Pub confirms three incidents over bank holiday - one unrelated to venue

Published: 3:09 PM September 1, 2021 Updated: 3:35 PM September 1, 2021

The Rising Sun pub has released a statement setting the record straight on what happened over the recent bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Joe Sullivan

The Rising Sun pub has released a statement about what happened at its venue over the bank holiday weekend.

Following numerous reports of an alleged assault outside the Hornchurch pub, the pub's management team has laid out its version of events.

It said there were three incidents, some of which have become confused in reports, and one of which was not related to the pub.

Alleged assault

Late on August 28, the Met Police were called to a reported assault.

The pub's statement reads: "There was an alleged altercation with the door security team and a customer, consequently CCTV footage of this event was leaked to the public on Monday, August 30.

You may also want to watch:

"We must stress that the safety of our customers is paramount, the treatment and behaviour of which seemed to be shown in the leaked CCTV footage we, under no circumstances, condone."

Police said a 25-year old man was found with facial injuries, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The venue and two members of security staff are co-operating with officers' enquiries, Scotland Yard said.

Management confirmed an ambulance was not called to this incident.

An internal investigation has been launched at the pub, it said, with members of staff suspended pending a police investigation.

The Met confirmed that no arrests have been made as of the afternoon of August 31.

Outside "fracas"

After the venue had closed for the evening on Sunday (August 29), at 3.25am on Monday morning, another incident took place.

"There was a reported fracas outside, which led to a member of the public being knocked to the ground and unfortunately hitting their head," it said.

"An ambulance was called, and the person involved was taken to hospital. Because this was a head injury, the police cordoned the area off until results come back from hospital."

Scotland Yard said a 39-year-old man suffered facial injuries and a "serious head injury", but is in a stable condition.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Altercation outside Poundland

When previously reporting on the alleged assault, the Recorder reported that "the reason behind the time gap between the LAS and police reports remains unclear".

This refers to that, at the time of writing, the information available showed an assault took place at approximately 11.30pm while the London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called almost four hours later at 3.07am.

The management's statement confirms this was a separate altercation - unrelated to the pub - outside Poundland on the same road.

"We believe that the parties involved were taken to the nearby hospital with reported head injuries.

"We would like to clarify that this incident was linked incorrectly to our venue, we do however wish that those involved have a speedy recovery," said the spokesperson.

This appears to clarify that the LAS was called to this incident, rather than the alleged assault as originally reported.

Police

Insp Mel Gilmour of East Area Command said: “We understand that these incidents are of great concern to those living and working in the area around Hornchurch town centre and want to assure local people that we believe them to be separate and isolated.

“Together with our partnership licensing colleagues, we continue to work with the licensee who has assured us that the services of some security staff have been suspended while our investigation takes place."

Discussions around licensing conditions are ongoing with Havering Council, she said, and asked that footage of an alleged incident is "no longer shared" while officers make their enquiries.

She added: “We want everyone to enjoy the return of our hospitality venues and the opportunity to socialise, but this must be done within a safe environment and those who seek to jeopardise that safety will be identified, apprehended and placed before the courts.

“Those using the bars and restaurants in the area will notice a heightened police presence during coming weekends to provide additional reassurance."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 - with 5210/30Aug21 for the alleged assault or 1130/30AUG for the "fracas".















