Hornchurch man speaks out after alleged fake bank app scam

Chantelle Billson

Published: 2:41 PM August 18, 2021    Updated: 3:14 PM August 18, 2021
The stolen lens

The camera lens Peter alleges was stolen as part of a scam. - Credit: Peter Barrett

A disabled man from Hornchurch has been left without a £700 camera lens after he fell victim to an alleged scam.  

Peter Barrett, who lives in Grey Towers Gardens, said he has been left “kicking” himself after claiming a man took the lens without paying.  

The 49-year-old alleges that the person used a “very convincing” fake bank app to do what appeared to be a lookalike bank transfer while standing next to him on Wednesday, August 11. 

Peter took to Facebook Marketplace to sell the lens, which he said did not fit the camera he uses.  

A spokesperson for the Met Police said that they are investigating an allegation of theft.  

They added: “An item of camera equipment was stolen as part of a deception theft. 

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”  

Anyone with information can call the police 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD with the crime reference (5412074/21).  

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

