Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Jailed: Hornchurch man found with weapons in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:51 PM June 29, 2022
Updated: 5:34 PM June 29, 2022
Romaine Mckoy of Kareena Close, Hornchurch was found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 16

Romaine Mckoy, of Kareena Close, Hornchurch was found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 16 - Credit: Met Police

A man from Hornchurch found to be in possession of a number of weapons when stopped by police in Dagenham has been jailed.

At half past midnight on December 18, 2020, officers saw Romaine McKoy parked in a car on the road that leads to Parsloes Park.

The 30-year-old, of Kareena Close, was stopped by officers who were not satisfied with his explanation for being in the area.

This led to a search of his car, during which five offensive weapons were found - namely four knives and one hammer.

He was also found to be in possession of cannabis.

McKoy - arrested for possession of both the offensive weapons and the cannabis - was subsequently charged with four counts of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

The 30-year-old was convicted of those four counts at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 16, having pleaded not guilty to one count.

He was also charged with, and found guilty of, one count of engaging in the business of a postal operator delayed/opened a postal packet/mailbag.

McKoy was sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment and ordered to pay the victim a £156 surcharge.

