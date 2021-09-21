Hornchurch man to face trial accused of teeth whitening offence

Published: 6:02 PM September 21, 2021

The alleged tooth whitening offence took place on July 27, 2020 at Revive Teeth Whitening on 1-3 Western Road in Romford Town Centre. - Credit: Google Maps

A Hornchurch man is to face trial after being accused of whitening a person's teeth without being a registered dentist.

George Navanit Patel, of Suttons Avenue, is accused of conducting a procedure in July last year at the Revive Teeth Whitening facility on 1-3 Western Road, Romford.

It is against the law to do such a procedure without being either a registered dentist or dental care professional, meaning the 62-year-old faces an unlimited fine should he be found guilty.

Mr Patel pleaded not guilty on March 30 this year.

The date for trial was set at a case management hearing at Barking Magistrates' Court on September 17.

Mr Patel is set to be tried at Romford Magistrates' Court on October 5.



