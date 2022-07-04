News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Man, 52, found with head injuries in Hornchurch

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:15 PM July 4, 2022
Harrow Drive in Hornchurch, where a 52-year-old man was found with head injuries

Harrow Drive in Hornchurch, where a 52-year-old man was found with head injuries - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a 52-year-old man was found with head injuries in Hornchurch.

Police were called to Harrow Drive just after 9pm on Saturday (July 2) following reports of an assault.

A 52-year-old victim was found with head injuries, and was taken by police officers to an east London hospital. 

His injuries were later assessed as not life-threatening.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man at an address in Hornchurch at 1am the following day, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. 

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The investigation is ongoing.

