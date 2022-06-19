Woman fighting for life after collision with a car in Hornchurch
Published: 5:48 PM June 19, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car outside a pub in Hornchurch on Saturday afternoon (June 18).
Police were called at around 1pm, to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the High Street.
Emergency services attended, with a woman taken to hospital for treatment. She remains there in a critical condition.
The Met Police has confirmed that the driver of the car stopped at the scene, and that no arrests have been made.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.