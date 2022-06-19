The remains in a critical condition in hospital - Credit: Archant

A woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car outside a pub in Hornchurch on Saturday afternoon (June 18).

Police were called at around 1pm, to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the High Street.

Emergency services attended, with a woman taken to hospital for treatment. She remains there in a critical condition.

The Met Police has confirmed that the driver of the car stopped at the scene, and that no arrests have been made.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.