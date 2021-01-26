News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Video

Watch police break up 20-person Hornchurch baby shower

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 1:23 PM January 26, 2021    Updated: 1:26 PM January 26, 2021
Police attending a baby shower in Hornchurch with 20 others from different households. 

Police attending a baby shower in Hornchurch with 20 others from different households. - Credit: Met Police

Two people have been fined £200 for breaching Covid regulations after police found 20 - from a variety of households - attending a baby shower in Hornchurch.

"Okay, a really big dinner," a police officer said on entering a property in Elm Park Avenue where there was a huge spread, balloons, gifts and 20 people present.

There were a number of different households, ranging from young children to adults in their late forties, at the home at 6.10pm on Sunday (January 24).

Police said it quickly became apparent to the officers that the gathering was not spontaneous. The two organisers – men aged 22 and 44 – were reported and fined.  The others were told they could all be fined £200 but were then warned and told to go home.

"Okay that's a big dinner," said a police officer on entering their living room with balloons, gifts and a large spread.

"Okay, a really big dinner," said a police officer on entering a living room with balloons, gifts and a large spread. - Credit: Met Police


Ch Supt Stephen Clayman, from the East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “This gathering had people of widely different ages and from different households present. Whilst I fully understand that people want to get together to celebrate events, this is definitely not the time to do it in person. 

“A gathering like this can have tragic consequences for all those involved and risks spreading this terrible virus to our loved ones and the wider community. Please have no doubt, we are determined to deal robustly with those who breach the Covid regulations in this way.”

You may also want to watch:

People aged 18 or over who break the lockdown rules can be fined £200 for the first offence, lowered to £100 if paid within 14 days; £400 for the second offence, then doubling for each further offence up to a maximum of £6,400.

Most Read

  1. 1 De Rougemont Hotel plans to revert to being homes
  2. 2 Debenhams, Liberty Centre, to permanently close
  3. 3 Watch police break up 20-person Hornchurch baby shower
  1. 4 Romford cancer patient describes impact of Covid pandemic on mental health
  2. 5 Pub owner 'drilled through cables' weeks before boy was electrocuted, court told
  3. 6 Letters: Breaking bad news, boundary changes, lockdown and parking
  4. 7 Havering Council looking for residents to become Covid marshals
  5. 8 Watch police fine seven in Romford for watching TV together
  6. 9 Mick Norcross, The Only Way Is Essex star, has died aged 57
  7. 10 Heritage: How greyhound enthusiast's 1960s betting coup failed
Coronavirus
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'A tax on relationships': Politicians criticise boundary charge proposal

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Council report reveals concern that borough's Covid vaccination drive...

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon

Havering households to be asked to participate in census

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon

Police appeal after second fatal Rainham collision in less than a week

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon