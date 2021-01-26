Watch police break up 20-person Hornchurch baby shower

Video

Published: 1:23 PM January 26, 2021 Updated: 1:26 PM January 26, 2021

Two people have been fined £200 for breaching Covid regulations after police found 20 - from a variety of households - attending a baby shower in Hornchurch.

"Okay, a really big dinner," a police officer said on entering a property in Elm Park Avenue where there was a huge spread, balloons, gifts and 20 people present.

There were a number of different households, ranging from young children to adults in their late forties, at the home at 6.10pm on Sunday (January 24).

Police said it quickly became apparent to the officers that the gathering was not spontaneous. The two organisers – men aged 22 and 44 – were reported and fined. The others were told they could all be fined £200 but were then warned and told to go home.

Ch Supt Stephen Clayman, from the East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “This gathering had people of widely different ages and from different households present. Whilst I fully understand that people want to get together to celebrate events, this is definitely not the time to do it in person.



“A gathering like this can have tragic consequences for all those involved and risks spreading this terrible virus to our loved ones and the wider community. Please have no doubt, we are determined to deal robustly with those who breach the Covid regulations in this way.”

People aged 18 or over who break the lockdown rules can be fined £200 for the first offence, lowered to £100 if paid within 14 days; £400 for the second offence, then doubling for each further offence up to a maximum of £6,400.