Murder victim Hina Bashir had only recently arrived in the UK, detectives have confirmed, as they urge anyone who knew the 21-year-old to come forward.

Hina's body was found in Folkes Lane, Upminster in the early hours of Sunday morning - July 17 - three days after she was reported missing.

Concerns were raised for Hina, who was born in Pakistan but lived in Manor Park, after she failed to turn up for work which was considered out of character.

Detectives say the 21-year-old had been studying at a London university while working part-time for a security company.

A post-mortem examination was held at Queen's Hospital Mortuary on Monday - July 18 - but the cause of the death is still under investigation.

Formal identification is yet to take place, and Hina's family are being supported by specialist officers.

Mohammed Arslan, of Natal Road, Ilford, appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of murder, and is due to appear at the Old Bailey today (Wednesday, July 20).

Scotland Yard detectives believe Arslan was known to Hina.

DCI Dave Whellams, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said his team is working to develop a full understanding of what happened to Hina - not just in recent days but in the weeks prior to her tragic killing.

He said: “I know that Hina hadn’t been in the UK for too long.

"I would urge anyone who may have known her to come forward.

"Any information that you hold could be important to the investigation."

He continued: “My thoughts are with Hina’s family who have suffered a terrible loss. We will provide them with whatever support we can."

Ch Supt Simon Crick, who leads the Met’s north east command unit, added: “I know that local people will be distressed to hear that another woman has lost her life in a shocking and violent incident in east London.

“I will be engaging with local community leaders to offer my support and to re-assure them that we are doing all we can to keep our communities safe.”

Information can be provided by calling police on 101 quoting reference 2674/14JUL.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.