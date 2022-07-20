Student Hina Bashir, 21, was reported missing from her home on July 14 - Credit: PA

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the body of a woman from Manor Park was found in a suitcase three days after she had been reported missing.

Student Hina Bashir, 21, was reported missing from her home on July 14, having last been seen alive three days before.

Hina Bashir, 21 - Credit: Met Police

Her worried father in Pakistan had contacted her employer at Queen Mary University, where she worked part-time for a security company.

Hina had not turned up for work that day and her employer raised the alarm after visiting her home.

On Sunday - July 17 - her decomposing body was found inside a large suitcase which had been dumped in Folkes Lane, Upminster.

Police officers using a sniffer dog made the discovery after following tracks on a grassy verge consistent with suitcase wheels.

A post-mortem examination has yet to make a preliminary finding on the cause of Hina's death.

The 21-year-old Pakistani national had only moved to the UK last November, arriving on a student visa to study business management at Coventry University London.

On Monday - July 18 - Muhammad Arslan, of Natal Road, Ilford, was charged with murder.

He is believed to have known the victim.

The 26-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing today - Wednesday, July 20 - via video link from Thameside prison.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, the defendant spoke only to confirm his identity and was represented in court by a solicitor.

Judge Mark Dennis QC set a plea and case management hearing for October 5; a provisional three-week trial has been fixed for June 5, 2023.

The defendant has been remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, Scotland Yard issued an appeal for more information.

DCI Dave Whellams said: “I would urge anyone who may have known Hina to come forward. Any information that you hold could be important to the investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference 2674/14JUL.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.