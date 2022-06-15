Guinea and Princess Diana coins worth £20k stolen from Brentwood Centre
- Credit: Essex Police
Two high-value gold coins with an estimated combined value of £20,000 have been stolen from the Brentwood Centre.
Police want to speak with two women after a 5 guinea gold coin and a £5 Princess Diana gold coin were taken from the hub in Pilgrims Hatch.
The Guinea coin, which dates back to around 1668 to 1753, is worth a five-figure sum and the Diana coin, circa 1999, is worth a four-figure amount, according to Essex Police.
They were reportedly stolen between 2.50pm and 3.20pm on May 28.
Two women are sought by police in connection with the theft.
One is described as aged between 40 and 50, around 5ft 8in tall, of large build, with a tanned complexion and long brown hair.
She may have been wearing a denim jacket at the time.
The other woman is described as being a similar age, also having a tanned complexion and around 5ft 6ins tall, with shoulder-length hair.
They were reportedly accompanied by a man described as wearing a white or cream suit jacket and light-coloured Panama-style hat.
Anyone who has information or been offered the coins for sale is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference number 42/137590/22.
People can call 101 or visit the Essex Police website to submit an online report or speak to an operator using the Live Chat feature.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.