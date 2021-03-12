Published: 7:00 PM March 12, 2021

Havering saw 1,520 reports of stalking and harassment last year. - Credit: MPS

There were more than 1,000 reports of stalking and harassment in Havering last year.

In total Havering saw 1,520 reports of stalking or harassment in the year to September 2020, according to the Crime Survey for England and Wales.

This compares to 1,534 the year before - a drop of one per cent.

The figure - which does not specify whether the victims and perpetrators were male or female - comes amid growing debate around the safety of women following the death of Sarah Everard.

The body of the 33-year-old marketing executive was discovered in woodland in Kent on Wednesday, March 10.

A Met Police officer who was arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in custody.

The service is to be investigated over its handling of an allegation of indecent exposure against the same officer.

Asst Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said on Friday, March 12: "I know the public feel deeply hurt and angry and I speak on behalf of all my colleagues when I say we too are horrified.

"I understand women in London and the wider public, particularly those in the area where Sarah went missing, will be worried and may well be feeling frightened.

"Londoners are likely to continue to see extra officers on the streets in the coming days. Our officers are committed to keeping you and your loved ones safe."

Overall, stalking and harassment rose by 15pc in England and Wales last year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) says stalking offences account for the increase - from 23,543 offences in 2019 to 64,265 in 2020.

However, it expects a change to the way the Home Office counts stalking, harassment, controlling or coercive behaviour since 2018 caused an increase.

In comparison to Havering, neighbouring Barking and Dagenham saw a 15pc rise, from 1,573 in 2019 to 1,811 in 2020.

Of London boroughs, Richmond upon Thames saw the fewest reports - 910 last year compared to 901 in 2019.

The Crime Survey for England and Wales records all types of crimes, including those that might not have been reported to the police.