Havering officers aim to tackle drug dealing in 'day of action'
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Havering police officers seized class A and B drugs in a "day of action" against drug dealing and antisocial behaviour.
It took place on Tuesday, May 25 in Havering.
Scotland Yard said they seized drugs from 12 people in the operation, which was run alongside local partners.
They also said they seized two vehicles “for no insurance” and that a vehicle alleged to have been stolen was "recovered".
On the same day, a boy was arrested and taken to an east London police station on suspicion of robbery and was later released on bail to return in mid-June.
You may also want to watch:
Sgt Richard Ruane said: “The sale and use of drugs can have a hugely negative effect on the quality of life for local residents and businesses, not to mention the limiting effects that drug use or a criminal record can have on the potential futures of our young people.”
Local partners visited 196 addresses to provide residents with a letter of encouragement to “engage with their local ward officers and Havering Council” to disclose any crime.
Most Read
- 1 Things to do in and around Romford this Bank Holiday weekend
- 2 Full class of Havering students make history with university offers
- 3 Teenagers arrested in Romford after reports of alleged antisocial behaviour
- 4 Archant announces major recruitment drive
- 5 Some bars to book in Romford for the Bank Holiday
- 6 Romford shooting officer: 'I honestly believed I was going to be killed'
- 7 Ex-Romford Debenhams staff join legal action over redundancy process
- 8 Flat-owners faced £2m bill after being wrongly told cladding was unsafe
- 9 Romford householders warned over property-damaging invasive bamboo
- 10 Romford businesses adjust to reopening within lockdown easing guidelines
Council leader, Cllr Damian White, said: “These days of action highlight how we can all work together to keep Havering a safe and clean place for everyone.”