Havering officers aim to tackle drug dealing in 'day of action'

Published: 9:28 PM May 29, 2021

The 'day of action' took place on May 25 - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Havering police officers seized class A and B drugs in a "day of action" against drug dealing and antisocial behaviour.

It took place on Tuesday, May 25 in Havering.

Scotland Yard said they seized drugs from 12 people in the operation, which was run alongside local partners.

They also said they seized two vehicles “for no insurance” and that a vehicle alleged to have been stolen was "recovered".

On the same day, a boy was arrested and taken to an east London police station on suspicion of robbery and was later released on bail to return in mid-June.

Sgt Richard Ruane said: “The sale and use of drugs can have a hugely negative effect on the quality of life for local residents and businesses, not to mention the limiting effects that drug use or a criminal record can have on the potential futures of our young people.”

Local partners visited 196 addresses to provide residents with a letter of encouragement to “engage with their local ward officers and Havering Council” to disclose any crime.

Council leader, Cllr Damian White, said: “These days of action highlight how we can all work together to keep Havering a safe and clean place for everyone.”







