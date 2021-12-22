News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Former Havering mayor's harassment case is dropped days before trial

person

Charles Thomson

Published: 2:37 PM December 22, 2021
Michael Deon Burton arriving at court in October

Conservative Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton arrived at Barkingside Magistrates' Court in October to deny harassing independent councillor Natasha Summers (inset) - Credit: Archant

The former mayor of Havering will no longer face trial after charges of harassing one of his council colleagues have been dropped.

Prosecutors confirmed to the Recorder that the case against Conservative councillor Michael Deon Burton had been discontinued.

Cllr Deon Burton attended Barkingside Magistrates’ Court in October, where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassment without violence.

He was accused of harassing his fellow South Hornchurch ward councillor Natasha Summers from the Independent Residents’ Group.

The charge related to emails he was alleged to have sent to Cllr Summers.

Cllr Deon Burton was due to stand trial at Romford Magistrates’ Court this Thursday, December 23.

However, Cllr Summers was informed by police last week that the case had been discontinued.

In a statement, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “We have a duty to keep all of our cases under review.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
  2. 2 Developer lodges appeal against Gallows Corner Tesco planning refusal
  3. 3 Hospital puts patients in former office in bid to tackle ambulance queues
  1. 4 Woman warns of fatal feline coronavirus which almost killed her kitten
  2. 5 Hear Hear!: Romford earwax-cleaning business warns clients against common bathroom item
  3. 6 Holiday travel: What to expect around Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
  4. 7 Trafalgar Square-style public art planned for 1,000-home development at former ice rink site
  5. 8 'No one should miss out': Upminster Costa offers free meals on Christmas Day
  6. 9 'Never Forget You': Teen's song pays tribute to boys who died in Brentwood
  7. 10 London's mayor cancels New Year's Eve celebrations in Trafalgar Square

“Having considered all the evidence available in this case, the legal test for prosecution was not met.”

Cllr Summers told the Recorder: “I am obviously disappointed. I don’t understand the decision.

“As far as I know, the evidence has not changed since the decision was made to proceed.

“I have not heard anything from the CPS to explain why they have changed their minds.”

Both Cllr Deon Burton and Cllr Summers were both elected in South Hornchurch as independents on May 3, 2018.

Cllr Deon Burton secured 1,312 votes, whereas the best-performing Tory candidate scored only 634, trailing behind every Labour and Independent Residents’ Group candidate.

But within weeks, Cllr Deon Burton joined the Conservatives, helping them seize control of the council. He was appointed as the Tories’ deputy mayor and promoted to mayor the following year.

Cllr Summers participated in a protest against Cllr Deon Burton’s defection in 2018.

Cllr Deon Burton has been approached for comment.

Havering Council
Metropolitan Police
Investigations
Havering News
Romford News
Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ofsted outstanding schools in Havering, including Nelmes Primary School, Scargill Infant School and Hall Mead School

Data

How much does it cost to live near Havering's best schools?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A stock picture of CCTV cameras on the side of a building in central London.

Havering Council

Traffic cameras at 13 new sites recommended for approval

Daniel Gayne

person
Village sign

Video

'Puts us on the map': Four-year village sign campaign celebrates success

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
According to police, an incident in South Street last weekend saw tiles thrown from rooftops and fighting in the street.

Christmas

Town centre policing to be increased over Christmas after fighting reported

Daniel Gayne

person