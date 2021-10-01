News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Tory councillor due in court facing harassment charge

person

Charles Thomson

Published: 1:48 PM October 1, 2021   
Cllr Michael Deon Burton

Havering Conservative councillor Michael Deon Burton on the Orchard Village estate earlier this year. - Credit: Archant

A Havering Conservative councillor is due in court next week on a harassment charge. 

Former mayor Michael Deon Burton, who represents South Hornchurch, is due to attend Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday (October 4). 

The Met Police said Mr Deon Burton, 66, of Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham “was charged by postal requisition with harassment”. 

Cllr Deon Burton has been a member of Havering Council for more than ten years. 

He served as deputy mayor in 2018/19 and as mayor in 2019/20.

Investigations
Havering Council
Rainham News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teen stabbing

Knife Crime

Teen hospitalised after being stabbed in Upminster

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Fuel shortages

Traffic building at petrol hotspots amid ongoing clamour for fuel

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Woman, 52, dies in Collier Row in 'unexplained' circumstances

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Wembley Central station on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Man injured after assault reported at Gallows Corner supermarket

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon