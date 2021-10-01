Tory councillor due in court facing harassment charge

Published: 1:48 PM October 1, 2021

Havering Conservative councillor Michael Deon Burton on the Orchard Village estate earlier this year. - Credit: Archant

A Havering Conservative councillor is due in court next week on a harassment charge.

Former mayor Michael Deon Burton, who represents South Hornchurch, is due to attend Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday (October 4).

The Met Police said Mr Deon Burton, 66, of Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham “was charged by postal requisition with harassment”.

Cllr Deon Burton has been a member of Havering Council for more than ten years.

He served as deputy mayor in 2018/19 and as mayor in 2019/20.