Hornchurch man given three-year football banning order for Nazi salutes
- Credit: PA
A Hornchurch man has been banned from attending football matches for three years after making Nazi salutes at a West Ham game.
CCTV footage from the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) case showed Daniel Garner, 26, had made several Nazi salutes towards Austrian fans at London Stadium on September 30 last year.
He made the offensive gestures during a Europa League match between the Hammers and Austrian side Rapid Vienna.
Garner pleaded guilty to one count of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Stratford Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, May 24).
The prosecution successfully applied for a three-year football banning order from the court, alongside which the 26-year-old was also fined £166.
He claimed to be intoxicated during police interview.
The CPS' Nosheen Hussain pushed back on this, arguing that "this [being drunk] is no excuse for such vile behaviour".
“Football fans from any country should never have to tolerate abusive behaviour. Daniel Garner’s conduct was insulting and inciteful," added the senior Crown Prosecutor.