A Havering police force has been recognised by the Metropolitan Police for its work in reducing crime and recovering stolen property in the borough.

The Havering Joint Task Force, which is funded by Havering Council, received the Metropolitan Police Safer Neighbourhood Team of the Year Award for its approach to tackling local crime and antisocial behaviour hotspots.

The force was key to initiatives such as Operation Gambler, and between November 2020 and October 2021, clocked up 249 arrests for a range of offences, carried out 480 stop-and-searches and recovered 116 stolen vehicles.

Sgt Ben Tanner of Havering Police said: “I’m proud to lead a team of such dedicated and professional officers who worked tirelessly throughout 2021.

“Despite the difficulties faced by everyone during the pandemic, the team have continued to produce exceptional results and drive down crime in Havering.

“We have good strong working relationship with Havering Council, which I hope will continue over the next few years.”

Barry Francis, director of neighbourhoods at Havering Council, said the Havering Joint Task Force is essential “in keeping residents as safe as possible”.

"This award recognises the dedication of the officers and the enforcement team to continue to help tackle and prevent crime.”