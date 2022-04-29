Havering Council's chief executive has urged residents 'to be on the lookout for fraudsters pretending to be from the council' - Credit: Archant

Havering people have been warned against fraudsters exploiting the £150 council tax rebate to ask for personal bank details.

In early February, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced households within bands A-D would receive a £150 council tax rebate to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Havering Council is just one of several local authorities in the capital now asking residents to be on their guard against scammers attempting to use the rebate as a front for fraud.

Andrew Blake-Herbert, chief executive of Havering Council, said: “We are urging all Havering residents to be on the lookout for fraudsters pretending to be from the council.

“These thieves are calling residents and asking for bank details, so they can pay their £150 council tax rebate. This is a scam.

“Do not provide your bank details to anyone calling you claiming to be from the council’s council tax office. Havering Council will not be calling to ask for these details.”

Following Mr Sunak’s announcement, the Recorder reported how, according to data from the department for levelling up, housing and communities, 78,901 households in Havering (74.9 per cent) would be eligible for the money.