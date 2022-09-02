The council worker was alleged to have fly-tipped on a farm in Rainham - Credit: Ryan Avatt

Havering Council workers accused of fly-tipping waste have been cleared of wrongdoing by an internal investigation.

The allegations arose when two people, Ryan and Samantha Avatt, claimed they saw council workers trying to fly-tip onto Berwick Ponds Farm, Rainham, at the bottom of their road.

Samantha told this newspaper that she confronted the workers after they had allegedly attempted to dump “grass cuttings and black sacks”, something Ryan described as “very worrying”.

A Havering Council spokesperson has now said following the investigation, the local authority is confident that no fly-tipping took place.

They added, however, that the employee involved has since chosen to leave the council “for unrelated reasons”.

“The council has a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping and we urge residents to report any cases of fly-tipping they see to www.havering.gov.uk/flytipping,” the spokesperson said.