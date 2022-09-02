News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Council worker cleared of fly-tipping allegations by internal investigation

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:00 PM September 2, 2022
Samantha Avatt confronting Havering Council workers over alleged fly-tipping

The council worker was alleged to have fly-tipped on a farm in Rainham - Credit: Ryan Avatt

Havering Council workers accused of fly-tipping waste have been cleared of wrongdoing by an internal investigation. 

The allegations arose when two people, Ryan and Samantha Avatt, claimed they saw council workers trying to fly-tip onto Berwick Ponds Farm, Rainham, at the bottom of their road. 

Samantha told this newspaper that she confronted the workers after they had allegedly attempted to dump “grass cuttings and black sacks”, something Ryan described as “very worrying”. 

A Havering Council spokesperson has now said following the investigation, the local authority is confident that no fly-tipping took place. 

They added, however, that the employee involved has since chosen to leave the council “for unrelated reasons”. 

“The council has a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping and we urge residents to report any cases of fly-tipping they see to www.havering.gov.uk/flytipping,” the spokesperson said. 

Havering Council
Rainham News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Lime Academy Forest Approach, Settle Road, Romford

Havering Council

More schools to be trialled in new streets scheme from September

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital, Romford

NHS

Young woman's tragic death exposes 'unacceptable' record-keeping at trust

Charles Thomson

person
Sophia Yuferev and NELFT's HQ

Mental Health | Special Report

Mother 'shocked' as trust praised by CQC despite failures heard at inquests

Charles Thomson

person
The incident occurred this morning (August 25) on the A13, in Rainham

Metropolitan Police | Updated

Man in 50s dies after lorry overturned on A13 at the Ferry Lane Interchange

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon