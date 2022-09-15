The Met Police has found no evidence of electoral fraud at Havering Council's count in May - but ousted councillor David Durant is dissatisfied - Credit: Archant

A former Havering councillor has threatened the Metropolitan Police with a formal complaint after it closed an investigation into alleged electoral fraud.

The force ruled an election agent did go behind the counting desks during the count in May - but found no evidence they interfered with the ballots.

But former councillor David Durant has accused officers of carrying out “no meaningful investigation”.

He has written to the Met to demand a full investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said in May that it was investigating allegations of electoral fraud.

Concerns were raised by former councillors Jeff Tucker and David Durant, among others, after a recount changed the result in Rainham and Wennington and saw them lose their seats.

During the recount, witnesses said they saw an agent in the restricted area behind the counting desks, where only officials are allowed.

Then, Mr Tucker claimed, an official told him they had “found a bundle” of votes on the wrong pile.

He alleges when he asked to see them, he was told they had already been mixed in with the others.

The Met handed the case to its Special Enquiry Team – the same unit which ran the Westminster 'partygate' investigation.

In a letter to Mr Durant two weeks ago, police said they established that the agent was in the restricted area, but only for “a very short period” and had entered “accidentally”.

They said after both counts, the total number of ballots cast was 10,179, meaning “each and every constituent... had their vote correctly counted and allocated”.

But Mr Durant says he has never been interviewed, despite being one of the complainants, and the police’s findings did not rule out his own theory as to what could have happened.

“If there is no further investigation then I will have to put in a complaint,” he said.

However, the Met told the Recorder: “No evidence of a criminal offence was found. The investigation is now concluded.”

Council chief executive Andrew Blake-Herbert said Havering has a "strong and experienced elections team that always conducts its work with utmost professionalism, and it’s pleasing to see that the Metropolitan Police investigation has agreed that no wrongdoing took place”.