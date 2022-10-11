Reducing reoffending and crime in town centres and other neighbourhoods is among the priorities of Havering's new community safety plan - Credit: PA WIRE

Tackling violence against women and girls and serious youth crime are a key focus of Havering's new, three-year Community Safety Partnership Plan.

It is a statutory duty for all local authorities to make these plans every three years, in development with their partners in the police, probation, fire services and health.

An assessment of crime and disorder in Havering was carried out in October 2021, from which the plan, presented to the council's cabinet on October 5, was formed.

Its six priorities for the next three years are reducing violence, including against women and girls; lowering reoffending rates; tackling serious youth crime and criminal exploitation; decreasing crime in town centres and other vulnerable neighbourhoods; and improving feelings of safety.

At the cabinet meeting, issues around communication, resources and engagement with Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNTs) were discussed.

Cllr Keith Darvill pushed for more work on the strategic partnerships across the borough, in particular from councillors, who he believes should be doing more to develop those relationships.

“We don’t seem to be getting off the ground as much with those local partnerships,” he said.

While Cllr Chris Wilkins praised the council's intention to tackle violence against women and girls, Cllr Gillian Ford said more work needs to be done to engage with the demographic in Havering, noting not one female attended a public police meeting the same evening.

This is despite 41.3 per cent of crimes committed in Havering that are "notifiable" - ones which must be reported to the Home Office for statistics compiling purposes - being domestic abuse.

Cllr Ford said: “We need to make sure that those communications are strong.”

Concerns were also raised around the resources available for the local police teams.

Cllr Graham Williamson said despite boundary changes resulting in more wards, resources have been cut, making it imperative councillors’ voices are heard by the Met on the needs of local teams.

The future of Hornchurch police station was also discussed by Cllr Paul Middleton, with the decision for the site still with the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC).

Following the meeting, the cabinet unanimously approved the Havering Community Safety Partnership Plan 2022-25.