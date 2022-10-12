News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
No-one found in search for migrants fleeing lorry amid M25 closure

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 11:24 AM October 12, 2022
The Met said officers were called to Chequers Road/M25, at the eastern edge of Havering

The Met said officers were called to Chequers Road/M25, at the eastern edge of Havering - Credit: Google

The M25 anti-clockwise was closed yesterday after there were reports of migrants having fled from the back of a lorry, the Met Police has confirmed. 

On October 11, police shut the lane anti-clockwise between junctions 27 and 28, due, National Highways said at the time, to an “ongoing” Met Police incident. 

Now, the force has confirmed it was called to Chequers Road, which runs over the M25 at the eastern edge of Havering, because it was reported that migrants were fleeing from the back of a lorry. 

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “Five or six people are believed to have left the lorry and run off into the area. A search was conducted, but no sign of migrants was found.” 

No one was arrested after the reported incident.

