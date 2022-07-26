Volunteer police cadets take part in passing out parade
- Credit: Barking and Dagenham VPS
Youngsters from Havering and Barking and Dagenham took part in the Met Police's first volunteer cadets passing out ceremony.
PC Rob Seabright, volunteer police cadet co-ordinator for Barking and Dagenham, said that around 70 cadets had been training for months ahead of the event at Barking and Dagenham College.
The ceremony was attended by the Met's acting deputy commissioner Helen Ball, who handed berets to new joiners.
PC Seabright said the cadets had impressed leaders with how they handled the Covid pandemic.
He added: "Not only have the cadets had to deal with Covid lockdowns, many missed opportunities, they have then been expected to catch up on the school work that’s been missed and this has put them under a huge amount of pressure.
"However, they have proved they are an extremely resilient bunch."
Planned events include activity camps, cadet competitions and volunteering at the likes of the London Marathon and Remembrance Day.
Most Read
- 1 Man, 29, arrested in connection to stabbing at Hornchurch pub over the weekend
- 2 Man stabbed at pub in Hornchurch
- 3 Rom Valley Way: Planning committee grills pre-application for 860 Romford homes
- 4 Tribute to Hornchurch man recognised as a 'pillar' of the local community
- 5 Property spotlight: How a Havering neighbourhood jumped on the garden suburb trend
- 6 Green light for new 74-room temporary accommodation and health centre in Harold Hill
- 7 Wennington fundraiser set up by The Salvation Army to support those affected by devastating fires
- 8 Meeting Kelvis: A chat with Kevin, Romford’s own Elvis Presley tribute
- 9 Upminster man killed by hedge-trimmer in tragic gardening accident
- 10 Mystery over woman's death after skeletal remains found in Romford home
For more information about the cadets and how to join, contact PC Seabright at Rob.Seabright@met.police.uk or Havering co-ordinator PC Antony Kiddle at Antony.fester.Kiddle@met.police.uk.