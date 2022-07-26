News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Volunteer police cadets take part in passing out parade

Michael Cox

Published: 12:21 PM July 26, 2022
Havering and Barking and Dagenham cadets took part in the parade

Havering and Barking and Dagenham cadets took part in the parade

Youngsters from Havering and Barking and Dagenham took part in the Met Police's first volunteer cadets passing out ceremony.

PC Rob Seabright, volunteer police cadet co-ordinator for Barking and Dagenham, said that around 70 cadets had been training for months ahead of the event at Barking and Dagenham College.

The ceremony was attended by the Met's acting deputy commissioner Helen Ball, who handed berets to new joiners.

The youngsters spent months training for the event, according to PC Rob Seabright

The youngsters spent months training for the event, according to PC Rob Seabright

PC Seabright said the cadets had impressed leaders with how they handled the Covid pandemic.

He added: "Not only have the cadets had to deal with Covid lockdowns, many missed opportunities, they have then been expected to catch up on the school work that’s been missed and this has put them under a huge amount of pressure.  

"However, they have proved they are an extremely resilient bunch."

Around 70 cadets were involved in the ceremony

Around 70 cadets were involved in the ceremony

Planned events include activity camps, cadet competitions and volunteering at the likes of the London Marathon and Remembrance Day.

For more information about the cadets and how to join, contact PC Seabright at Rob.Seabright@met.police.uk or Havering co-ordinator PC Antony Kiddle at Antony.fester.Kiddle@met.police.uk.

