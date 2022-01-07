News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Children's hospice charity shop installs security shutter after 2021 break-in

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 AM January 7, 2022
Havens Hospice

The Haven House Children's Hospice shop in Romford now has a security shutter - Credit: Haven House Children’s Hospice

A charity shop has installed a security shutter following a break-in last year which was unsuccessfully investigated by the Met Police.

Haven House Children’s Hospice's shop, in South Street, Romford was broken into on January 6 last year.  

After being asked about the result of police investigations, a Met spokesperson said: “Officers carried out enquiries, including a review of CCTV from the area.  

“No suspects were identified.” 

The entrance to Haven House Children's Hospice's shop in South Street, Romford is boarded up after the glass door was...

The entrance to Haven House Children's Hospice's shop in South Street, Romford was boarded up after the glass door was smashed in January last year. - Credit: Haven House Children's Hospice

The hospice’s head of retail, Matt Lord, said: “We have every faith that the police did everything they could to find a resolution to whoever broke in, unfortunately it’s one of those things and you can’t always manage to find those people.”  

Due to the break in Matt explained the charity shop kicked off the year, opening in April, on a “particularly rough footing”, due to the extra expense from needing to put a security shutter in the front of the store.  

But despite this he remains optimistic and said the charity, based in Woodford Green, has had a “reasonably successful year” though it still is not performing at pre-pandemic levels.

He said: “For a shop, your shop window is your biggest selling feature and lots of people who walked past our store in the evening would've seen some lovely stuff in the window, which they would come in to purchase the next day.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for new retail building in place of cottage at garden centre
  2. 2 Tube line closure to disrupt London travel for months
  3. 3 Patients with Covid still rising across east London hospitals
  1. 4 What a £1m home looks like in Havering compared to the rest of the world
  2. 5 Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021
  3. 6 Pensioner calls on council to clean 'muddy' road verge
  4. 7 Play about NHS paramedics to show in Hornchurch
  5. 8 MPs to debate future of Beam Park station
  6. 9 'A born encourager': Tributes paid to retired teacher and bandmaster
  7. 10 New Year Honours: Hornchurch manager and former police officer awarded BEMs

“Now, with the big security shutter in front, people can’t see that anymore.”  

Another challenge the charity is facing is a plummet in volunteer numbers, according to Matt, who is trying to invite as many new volunteers as possible into the shop to help it perform better.  

“For us the main thing we’re focusing on is being the best we can be, making sure our customers and volunteers feel safe and trying to invite as many new volunteers and customers into our shop as possible to raise us up to our pre-pandemic levels.". 

The damage done to the glass front door of Haven House Children's Hospice's shop in South Street, Romford.

The damage that was done to the glass front door of Haven House Children's Hospice's shop in South Street, Romford. - Credit: Haven House Children's Hospice

The Met confirmed the investigation is now closed, but said the “decision will be reviewed should any further evidential opportunities arise”.  

Matt added: “We’re hugely lucky that we’re keeping our head above water and we’re grateful that the people of Romford have supported us at a time that has been as equally daunting for them as it has for us.”  

Metropolitan Police
Romford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Claire Saunders, 41, has been given the British Empire Medal, which celebrates 'meritorious' actions.

Retail

BEM for Co-op manager who campaigned over supermarket staff abuse laws

Daniel Gayne

person
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London. Picture date: Friday December 31, 2021.

London Live News

Two fatal stabbings an hour apart makes 2021 worst year for teen killings

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Composite of file photos of recipients of awards in the New Year Honours

The Queen

Revealed: London New Year Honours list in full

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Guests pull crackers at French's Cafe in Hornchurch on Christmas Day.

Christmas

Hornchurch café serves free turkey dinners for those alone on Christmas

Daniel Gayne

person