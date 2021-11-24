'An attempt at positivity, but it won't work': Met Police's new handcuff policy elicits mixed reaction

Video

Dylan Savine, 18, believes the new handcuffing policy will improve the public's confidence in the Met. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A new handcuffing policy announced by the Met Police has sparked a mixed reaction in Harold Wood.

The new policy, which has been brought in to “further increase the confidence of the public”, will see officers ask themselves over 40 questions before restraining a suspect to ensure the use of handcuffs is always justified and recorded.

The questions include “do I need to seek more information?” and “what am I trying to achieve?”.

Alongside this, an A, B, C, D, E approach must be followed when handcuffs are used.

This newspaper headed to the streets of Harold Wood to see how the community reacted to the announcement.

Lucy Goodhew, 30, said she thinks the steps are a good idea, but is “doubtful” the public will agree and respond with confidence due to the “embedded culture that is now in the public eye because of the police”.

Sue Guy, 57, from Harold Wood. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Whereas 57-year-old Sue Guy told this newspaper she believes the policy will be “very difficult” to implement.

She added that if someone is “aggressive, drunk” or “on drugs”, the only way to deal with them would be to “handcuff them as soon as possible”.

Peter Green, 69, from Harold Wood. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Peter Green, 69, said: “I think it will be a good idea and I am all for it.”

Dylan Savine, 18, from Romford, added: “I haven’t been a victim of it myself but I definitely have friends that have been and they haven’t done anything wrong, so it puts them in an uncomfortable position and changes their (opinion) of the police as well.

“Whereas this way I doubt they would have the same.”

Larry Muhammad, 48, from Barking. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Barking's Larry Muhammad said he was “very surprised” it has only just been introduced.

The 48-year-old added: “The questions are of good moral basis and they’re questions which should have been asked and need to be asked to stop profiling and any untoward issues and actions by the people in power.”

Danielle Onaiwu, 17, from Harold Hill (left) and Karys Mutanda, 17, from Hornchurch (right). - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A 17-year-old from Harold Hill, Danielle Onaiwu, said: “It’s an attempt at being a positive thing but practically it’s not going to work” as there are “too many questions”.

Agreeing, another 17-year-old Karys Mutanda from Hornchurch said she believes “unless you see someone carrying out a crime such as punching someone” then police “shouldn’t automatically” arrest someone.

Sarah Turner, 48, from Dagenham. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Sarah Turner, 48, from Dagenham, worries people will use it to “get away with being handcuffed” by “rehearsing questions” to tell the police.

She called the policy “long-winded”.



