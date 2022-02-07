News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Plea hearing confirmed for teens charged with pensioner manslaughter

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:26 PM February 7, 2022
The teenagers charged with the manslaughter of Harold Wood pensioner Josephine Smith will appear before the Old Bailey

Two teenagers charged with the manslaughter of Harold Wood pensioner Josephine Smith are set to enter their pleas in April - Credit: Met Police

Two teenagers charged with the manslaughter of Harold Wood pensioner Josephine Smith are set to enter their pleas in April.

Kai Cooper, 18, of Cleve Road in Leatherhead and a 15-year-old boy from Southend were charged after the 88-year-old died in a house fire on October 28 last year.

Three teenagers were initially arrested on October 31; the two charged were re-arrested on January 7 on suspicion of manslaughter and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

READ MORE: Josephine Smith a "fantastic, loving mum and gran"

Both teenagers appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on January 8, where they were slated to appear before the Old Bailey this morning - February 7.

At today's hearing Judge Trowler QC adjourned the case until April 1, when both defendants will enter pleas to all charges - including a separate accusation of assault by beating which allegedly occurred last October in the Ilford area.

Both defendants were remanded into custody ahead of that hearing.

London Live News
Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Harold Wood News
Romford News

