Police officer praises 'top end' sentence for repeat Harold Hill shoplifter

Repeat offender: Bradley Thomas, 34, was given a 94-week sentence and issued with a five year community behaviour order. - Credit: Met Police

A repeat shoplifter who targeted Harold Hill businesses has been sentenced to 94 weeks in jail and given a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Bradley Thomas, 34, of no fixed address, attended Snaresbrook court on November 15, where he was sentenced after being remanded into custody for multiple shoplifting offences and burglary.

Before being arrested, Thomas was wanted by the police for shoplifting offences around Farnham Road and Petersfield Avenue.

Shops in the area complained to the Gooshay's Safer Neighbourhood Team that Thomas would repeatedly steal items worth £60-£100 a time.

Interim boss of the Met Police in Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham, Paul Trevers, said while the Met is still focusing on “knife crime, violent crime and violence against women and girls”, tackling repeat offenders is also a priority.

Det Ch Supt Trevers said the CBO aims to “reduce repeat offending”.

He added: "Ninety-four weeks for shoplifting offences is really top end.

"I've never heard of that before and it indicates the sort of crime he was committing and the repetition.”

Thomas' CBO includes a five-year ban from entering the Farnham Road Co-op, Petersfield Avenue Boots and from having drug paraphernalia or open bottles of alcohol in his possession.



