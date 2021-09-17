Sentencing of Harold Hill ATM robber is postponed

Published: 1:41 PM September 17, 2021

Harold Hill-based Joseph Oluwasanni is now due to be sentenced on October 12 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A Harold Hill man who pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 23 has had his sentencing postponed.

Today (September 17), Joseph Oluwasanni, of Lucerne Way, was due to be sentenced.

However, his case has been adjourned until October 12.

This follows the 18-year-old's five separate robberies, one of which saw him robbing a 70-year-old at his local ATM.

He stole £200 from each of his victims, who were aged between 40 and 83.