Harold Hill 18-year-old given suspended sentence for ATM robberies

Published: 3:23 PM October 20, 2021

Harold Hill-based Joseph Oluwasanni has been given a suspended two-year sentence after being convicted of five counts of robbery. - Credit: Met Police

A man who carried out five robberies at the TSB ATM in Hilldene Avenue has been handed a two-year suspended sentence for his crimes.

Joseph Oluwasanni, of Lucerne Way in Harold Hill, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday (October 19).

Alongside the suspended term, the 18-year-old was ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work, pay compensation of £200 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Oluwasanni carried out five robberies - each with a separate victim - across 12 days between April 24 and May 5.

He was caught as he attempted his fifth crime, the robbery of a 70-year-old man at the cash machine.

You may also want to watch:

In all cases, Oluwasanni approached his victim using the ATM and either distracted or pushed them in order to steal the cash.

The victims were aged between 40 and 83, with the teenager stealing £200 from each person.

He was charged on May 6, and pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 23.

Sentencing has been delayed three times, with hearings previously scheduled for September 7, September 17 and October 12 respectively.