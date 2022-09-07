An October court date has been confirmed for a Harold Hill landlord accused of housing tenants in unsafe conditions.

Havering Council has accused John Terry Abraka, 52, of Canvey Island, of breaching housing laws when renting out a four-bed house in Myrtle Road.

Abraka has been charged with 12 offences relating to the property.

Barkingside Magistrates' Court - Credit: Ken Mears

Abraka attended Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on September 6 and was granted an adjournment, telling magistrates he had only spoken to a solicitor the day before.

Granting the adjournment, magistrates’ bench chair Janis Sanders said: “The bench has listened to what has been said and in these circumstances, we will grant an adjournment until October 4.”

Mr Abraka did not enter pleas to the charges of breaching the Housing Act and HMO regulations.

He is due to face trial at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on October 4.