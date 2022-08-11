Harold Hill landlord accused of housing tenants in unsafe property

A court summons has been issued for a Harold Hill landlord accused of housing tenants in unsafe conditions.

John Terry Abraka is alleged by Havering Council to have illegally rented a four-bed house in Myrtle Road, Harold Hill, to eight tenants without registering the property as a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Abraka has been charged with 12 offences relating to the property.

These include allegations there was a collapsing ceiling in the converted garage, a lack of fire doors or smoke detectors and failing to licence the HMO.

After failing to appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 9, in addition to previous missed hearings in June and July, magistrates’ bench chair Roberta Buckingham insisted a court summons be sent to both his Harold Hill and Canvey Island addresses, and adjourned the case to September.

Abraka has not entered pleas to the charges and is due to face trial at the same court on September 6.